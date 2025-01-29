Pirate Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $28,206.18 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $35.36 million and $28,206.18 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00041012 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

