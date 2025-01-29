Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Planet Image International Stock Performance
Shares of YIBO stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Planet Image International has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $17.47.
Planet Image International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Image International
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Image International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Image International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.