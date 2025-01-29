Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Planet Image International Stock Performance

Shares of YIBO stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Planet Image International has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Planet Image International Company Profile

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

