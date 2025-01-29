Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2025

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Planet Image International Stock Performance

Shares of YIBO stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Planet Image International has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Planet Image International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Image International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Image International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.