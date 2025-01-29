Planning Center Inc. Has $981,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 301.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,434 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.