Planning Center Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Planning Center Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $173.01 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

