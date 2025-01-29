Planning Center Inc. Purchases 2,493 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Planning Center Inc. owned about 0.36% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 725,758 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,566,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,184,000 after purchasing an additional 493,339 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after buying an additional 314,799 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 541,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 309,437 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

