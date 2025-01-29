Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Down 0.5 %
PLZ.UN stock opened at C$3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.72. The stock has a market cap of C$399.54 million, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.08.
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
