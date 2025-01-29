Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

PLZ.UN stock opened at C$3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.72. The stock has a market cap of C$399.54 million, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.