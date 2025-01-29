Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,356 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after acquiring an additional 746,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18,430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 552,900 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PGX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. 1,384,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,622,407. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

