Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after buying an additional 7,598,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after buying an additional 7,015,375 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,491.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $256,282,000 after buying an additional 2,632,087 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,078.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,153,000 after buying an additional 2,329,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $5.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.79. 8,115,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,534,067. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.23. The firm has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.89.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.72%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.