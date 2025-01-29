Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,484 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,344,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $4,845,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 478,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 308,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,525. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.48.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

