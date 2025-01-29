Plumas Bancorp Enters into Merger Agreement with Cornerstone Community BancorpReno, Nevada – Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC) announced today the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization with Cornerstone Community Bancorp, paving th

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Plumas Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

