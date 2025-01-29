Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 7,526.2% in January

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, an increase of 7,526.2% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,433,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Porsche Automobil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $5.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on POAHY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

