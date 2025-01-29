Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.76), Zacks reports. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 6.00%.

Primis Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

FRST opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on Primis Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Activity at Primis Financial

In other news, Director F L. Garrett III bought 3,660 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $45,091.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,169 shares in the company, valued at $507,202.08. The trade was a 9.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

