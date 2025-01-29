ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $30.92. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 32,461,360 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 4.5 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8168 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
