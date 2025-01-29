Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $373.73 Million

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Pudgy Penguins has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. Pudgy Penguins has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $373.73 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pudgy Penguins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pudgy Penguins Token Profile

Pudgy Penguins launched on December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins. Pudgy Penguins’ official website is www.pudgypenguins.com. Pudgy Penguins’ official message board is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness.

Buying and Selling Pudgy Penguins

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.01642241 USD and is down -13.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $412,894,470.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pudgypenguins.com.”

