Q1 Earnings Estimate for First Bank Issued By DA Davidson

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for First Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRBA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of First Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. First Bank has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $299.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 11.65%.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Bank by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 835,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Bank during the third quarter worth $3,872,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

