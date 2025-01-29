Q1 Earnings Estimate for OSBC Issued By DA Davidson

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $841.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 52,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 36.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Second Bancorp

In other news, Director Rocks Patti Temple purchased 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,068.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,299.41. This represents a 43.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.