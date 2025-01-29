Q1 EPS Estimates for Travelers Companies Cut by Roth Capital

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.75 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.47.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $248.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.69 and a 200 day moving average of $237.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

