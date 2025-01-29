Q3 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Raised by Analyst

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Shares of DECK opened at $215.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $125.15 and a 52-week high of $218.92.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,474.72. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 506.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 512.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,371,000 after acquiring an additional 332,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

