Qtum Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $286.44 million and approximately $45.25 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00002667 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.59 or 0.03049320 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00011617 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,500,886 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

