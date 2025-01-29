Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
QRTEA opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.80.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.22%.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
