Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

QRTEA opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 587,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 168,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 867.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,564,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,694 shares in the last quarter. Hestia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 25.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,664,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,742 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.