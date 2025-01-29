R Squared Ltd Buys New Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,778,000 after buying an additional 1,348,474 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,869,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,403,000 after acquiring an additional 769,202 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,179,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,010,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 565,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
CP stock opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
