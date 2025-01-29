R Squared Ltd Buys New Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,778,000 after buying an additional 1,348,474 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,869,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,403,000 after acquiring an additional 769,202 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,179,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,010,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 565,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Read Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.