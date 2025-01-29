R Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 6,490 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,490 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BHP. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

