R Squared Ltd Invests $360,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,568 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in IQVIA by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 272.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.09. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.71.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

