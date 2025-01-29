R Squared Ltd Purchases New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $789,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP opened at $549.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $580.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

