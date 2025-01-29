R Squared Ltd Takes Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Infosys accounts for about 0.5% of R Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,339,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,744 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,415,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after buying an additional 1,271,890 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,272,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,315,000 after buying an additional 322,648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Infosys by 5.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,235,000 after buying an additional 297,183 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,852,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,344,000 after acquiring an additional 618,400 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

INFY opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

