Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Up 31.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) shot up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 593,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 434% from the average session volume of 111,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 10.20.

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

