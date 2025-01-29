Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Newmont

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Newmont in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Newmont Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Newmont by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 531,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 65,075 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 117.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Newmont by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,832,000 after buying an additional 1,578,545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Newmont by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,580,000 after buying an additional 865,213 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger acquired 9,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at $611,090.70. The trade was a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,077 shares of company stock worth $563,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

