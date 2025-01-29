Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Stock Price

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Hess Midstream stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $279,840.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,257.40. This represents a 11.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth $100,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 11.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 487.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
