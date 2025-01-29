RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $343.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33.

In other news, CEO David Richard Morris sold 9,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $224,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,900.58. The trade was a 19.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gary Fan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $281,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

