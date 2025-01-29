RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.
RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.
RBB Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $343.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RBB Bancorp
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Oklo’s Fuel Partnership Strengthens Bullish Case for Stock
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- SLB: Pioneering the Shift from Oil Services to Tech Solutions
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Apple Swings to Outperformer: Is It a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.