RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2025

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

RBB Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $343.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Richard Morris sold 9,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $224,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,900.58. The trade was a 19.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary Fan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $281,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Dividend History for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.