RCS Financial Planning LLC Acquires 3,218 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.9% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.30. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.