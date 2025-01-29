RCS Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 16,543 Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGCB. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DGCB opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.