RCS Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RCS Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,681,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VTV opened at $176.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.39 and its 200 day moving average is $172.27.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

