RCS Financial Planning LLC Sells 519 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

RCS Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.