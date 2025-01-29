REACT Group (LON:REAT) Trading Down 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 77.80 ($0.97). 273,825 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 123,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.07).

REACT Group Stock Down 9.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £16.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7,780.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.41.

REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 11.18 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. REACT Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Analysts expect that REACT Group PLC will post 7.7109602 EPS for the current year.

REACT Group Company Profile

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

