Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Major Shareholder Park Lp Genesis II Sells 100,000 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $2,273,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,854,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,602,351.93. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Park Lp Genesis II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redwire alerts:

On Thursday, January 23rd, Park Lp Genesis II sold 100,000 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Park Lp Genesis II sold 150,000 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 100,000 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $1,802,000.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Park Lp Genesis II sold 72,415 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,296,228.50.

On Monday, December 30th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $96,731.71.

On Friday, December 27th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 89,870 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $1,526,891.30.

Redwire Price Performance

RDW traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,154. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Redwire Co. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter worth about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Redwire from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Redwire in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

View Our Latest Report on Redwire

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.