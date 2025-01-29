Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Major Shareholder Park Lp Genesis II Sells 100,000 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $2,273,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,854,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,602,351.93. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Park Lp Genesis II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Park Lp Genesis II sold 100,000 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Park Lp Genesis II sold 150,000 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 100,000 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $1,802,000.00.
- On Friday, January 3rd, Park Lp Genesis II sold 72,415 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,296,228.50.
- On Monday, December 30th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $96,731.71.
- On Friday, December 27th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 89,870 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $1,526,891.30.
RDW traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,154. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Redwire Co. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $24.60.
RDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Redwire from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Redwire in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.
Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.
