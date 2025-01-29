Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Boosted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,359 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

