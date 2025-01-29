Render Token (RNDR) Trading 23.9% Lower This Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $5.48 or 0.00005348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $139.32 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,476,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,716,590 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

