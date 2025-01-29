Requisite Capital Management LLC Invests $409,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Home Depot by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 4,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $418.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

