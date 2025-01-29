Research Analysts Offer Predictions for UCB FY2025 Earnings

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UCB. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCB opened at $33.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

In related news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $49,963.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,902.72. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

