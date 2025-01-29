Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Parsons (PSN)

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2025 – Parsons had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Parsons was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/8/2025 – Parsons had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Parsons had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $117.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2025 – Parsons was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/19/2024 – Parsons was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/12/2024 – Parsons was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $103.00.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of PSN stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $80.51. 903,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Parsons Co alerts:

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Parsons by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.