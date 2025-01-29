Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw Acquires 12,445 Shares

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 12,445 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,639.48. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RVP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 47,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,809. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Retractable Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

