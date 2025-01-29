REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (CEPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:CEPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.6984 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th.

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEPI opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

