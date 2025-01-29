RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €14.60 ($15.21) and last traded at €14.60 ($15.21). Approximately 7,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.50 ($15.10).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $977.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.84 and a 200-day moving average of €12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.34.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

