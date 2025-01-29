Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.28% of Booking worth $466,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,997.64.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,684.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,015.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,422.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

