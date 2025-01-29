Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 2,140,591 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 172.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380,979 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140,591 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $215,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,674,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,641,000 after purchasing an additional 252,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,143,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,559,000 after purchasing an additional 199,582 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 119,050 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in HDFC Bank by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 137,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 35,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 241,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

