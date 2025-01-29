Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $222.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 429.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,298 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.43% of Ameriprise Financial worth $222,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 31,158 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 352,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,466,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,603,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 144.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,648 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,437.45. This trade represents a 33.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. This represents a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMP
Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $571.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.14 and a 200 day moving average of $495.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.05 and a 1 year high of $577.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Ameriprise Financial Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ameriprise Financial
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Salesforce Stock Could Be at Fresh Highs by February
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Talos Energy: Time to Take a Plunge Ahead of New CEO Appointment?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oklo’s Fuel Partnership Strengthens Bullish Case for Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.