Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $222.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 429.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,298 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.43% of Ameriprise Financial worth $222,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 31,158 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 352,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,466,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,603,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 144.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,648 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,437.45. This trade represents a 33.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. This represents a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $560.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.22.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $571.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.14 and a 200 day moving average of $495.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.05 and a 1 year high of $577.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

