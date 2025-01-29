Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 200,284 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,284 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $162,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,897 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,668 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,761,000 after acquiring an additional 645,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,774,948,000 after acquiring an additional 460,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,733,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,169,041,000 after acquiring an additional 187,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $264.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.97.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

