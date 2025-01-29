Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,510 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $109,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

GS opened at $637.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $593.22 and its 200 day moving average is $538.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.24 and a fifty-two week high of $645.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. The trade was a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,657 shares of company stock valued at $21,973,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

