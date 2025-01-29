Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.
Robert Half Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,802. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Robert Half
Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.
