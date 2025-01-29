Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,802. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RHI

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.