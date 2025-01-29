Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

RCKTF stock remained flat at C$0.83 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.54 and a 52 week high of C$1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.86.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.